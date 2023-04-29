Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Intrepid Potash Stock Performance
Intrepid Potash stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.01. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.
Intrepid Potash Company Profile
Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.
