Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.20.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

