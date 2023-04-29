Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 1,230 ($15.36) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,250 ($15.61).

ANFGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,390 ($17.36) to GBX 1,350 ($16.86) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Antofagasta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,400 ($17.48) to GBX 1,450 ($18.11) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,800 ($22.48) to GBX 1,700 ($21.23) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,148.96.

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $22.95.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

