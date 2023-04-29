Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Given Outperform Rating at Lifesci Capital

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Lifesci Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Inhibrx Stock Up 1.8 %

INBX stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $915.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Inhibrx has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $34.72.

Insider Activity

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.15). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 1,278.54% and a negative net margin of 6,625.27%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 28,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $710,987.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,086,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,606,638.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 34.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 86,492 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 2,711.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 83,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the third quarter worth $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.