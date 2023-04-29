Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Rating Reiterated by Lifesci Capital

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Lifesci Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $813.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $561,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $79,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

