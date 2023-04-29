HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €32.00 ($35.56) to €30.00 ($33.33) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HelloFresh from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded HelloFresh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $26.62 on Friday. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of food solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA and International. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Jessica Nilsson Schultz, Thomas W.

