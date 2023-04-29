Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Rating Reiterated by Lifesci Capital

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Lifesci Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $194.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). On average, equities research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

