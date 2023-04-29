Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MYBUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Meyer Burger Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $0.52.

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.78.

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

Meyer Burger Technology AG engages in the development of systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. It operates through the following segments: Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies. The Modules segment manufactures solar cells and modules. The Photovoltaics segment includes the processing of solar cells, solar modules and solar systems with its portfolio of systems, production equipment and services.

