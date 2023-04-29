Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt downgraded Rightmove to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.12) to GBX 510 ($6.37) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.62) in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.62) to GBX 600 ($7.49) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Rightmove from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rightmove has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $582.40.

Rightmove stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

