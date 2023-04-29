ALX Oncology’s (ALXO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Lifesci Capital

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Lifesci Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.66. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $914,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

