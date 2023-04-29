Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.70.
TOY stock opened at C$38.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.00. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$30.63 and a 12 month high of C$50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.90.
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.
