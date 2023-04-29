Bombardier (TSE:BBD) Rating Increased to Outperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Bombardier has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$13.18.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$2.29. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.30 billion.

