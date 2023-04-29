Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 25.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,216,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $8,260,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $85.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

