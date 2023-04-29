Bank of Montreal Can Has $972,000 Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 28.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $59,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.1 %

MUSA stock opened at $275.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.17. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $323.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MUSA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

