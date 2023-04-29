Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.75.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Price Performance

NTB opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

