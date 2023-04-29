Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 5.3 %

GLDD stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.66 million during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 5.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,681,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,064,000 after buying an additional 154,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,345,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 67,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,609,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 563,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,273,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,537,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 357,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

