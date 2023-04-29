Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 5.3 %
GLDD stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.66 million during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 5.25%.
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
