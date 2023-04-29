Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 1,939 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $41,494.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 662,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 14th, Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $37,906.00.
- On Monday, March 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $50,246.49.
- On Monday, February 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $49,038.30.
Dropbox Trading Up 0.9 %
Dropbox stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $24.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dropbox by 184.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 117.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
