Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan Sells 1,939 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $41,494.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 662,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,186,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Friday, April 14th, Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $37,906.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $50,246.49.

On Monday, February 27th, Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $49,038.30.

Dropbox Trading Up 0.9 %

Dropbox stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dropbox by 184.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 117.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.