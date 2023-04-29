Jeffrey S. Lyon Acquires 1,750 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey S. Lyon bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,281.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HFWA stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $618.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.57. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $69.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,625,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Financial by 3,419.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 298,376 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,510,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 372,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 171,762 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

