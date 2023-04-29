Jeffrey S. Gifford Buys 1,000 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 1,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,633 shares in the company, valued at $449,641.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Norwood Financial Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ NWFL opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.44. Norwood Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.16 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 31.50%.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 273.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 314.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norwood Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

Further Reading

