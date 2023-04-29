Peter M. Carlson Sells 6,094 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $22,791.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 662,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,417.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 4.9 %

MiMedx Group stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $436.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.