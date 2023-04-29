Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $165.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.60.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PGR opened at $136.40 on Thursday. Progressive has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.89.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,917 shares of company stock worth $3,658,242 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.