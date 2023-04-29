CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $53.14 and last traded at $51.80, with a volume of 24270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.16.

The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $454.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 8.16%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $2,414,213.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,035,143.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 56.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 179.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.75.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.