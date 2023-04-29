VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Update

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VaporBrands International Trading Down 4.8 %

VAPR opened at $0.02 on Friday. VaporBrands International has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get VaporBrands International alerts:

VaporBrands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

VaporBrands International, Inc engages in the distribution of Cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. Its products include OasisSpectrum CBD Massage Oil Blend and OasisSpectrum CBD Beard Oil Blend. The company was founded on March 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for VaporBrands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VaporBrands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.