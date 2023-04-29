Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the March 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Unicharm Trading Down 1.3 %

UNICY opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.24. Unicharm has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

Unicharm Company Profile

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Others. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products, which include the brands moony, Natural moony, MamyPoko, Center-in, Kiyora, Sofy, Lifree, Charm Nap, and Silcot.

