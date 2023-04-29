Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Expands By 67.1%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the March 31st total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

UniCredit Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of UNCRY opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

UniCredit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.3469 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 3.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About UniCredit

UNCRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised UniCredit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Societe Generale raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, AlphaValue raised UniCredit to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.16.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Germany, Central Europe (including Austria, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia), Eastern Europe (including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Russia).

