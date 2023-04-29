Short Interest in United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Rises By 86.6%

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, an increase of 86.6% from the March 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.5 days.
United Internet Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UDIRF opened at $16.39 on Friday. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27.
About United Internet
