thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the March 31st total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.1 days.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.87. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of steel, automobile cascades, industrial components, and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Material Services, Industrial Components, Automotive Technology, Steel Europe, Marine Systems, and Multi Tracks. The Material Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

See Also

