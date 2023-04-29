Short Interest in UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Grows By 62.4%

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,100 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the March 31st total of 295,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
UBE Stock Performance
Shares of UBEOF opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. UBE has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $15.41.
About UBE
Featured Stories
