Short Interest in UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Grows By 62.4%

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,100 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the March 31st total of 295,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

UBE Stock Performance

Shares of UBEOF opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. UBE has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $15.41.

About UBE

UBE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, India, Latin America, and internationally. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, and products for polyurethane resins.

