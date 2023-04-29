Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Up 50.2% in April

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUFGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,604,700 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the March 31st total of 1,068,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,023.5 days.

OTCMKTS TTUUF opened at $4.78 on Friday. Tokyu Fudosan has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.96.

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

