Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSGTY opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.65. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $54.55.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
