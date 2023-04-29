Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSGTY opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.65. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $54.55.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

