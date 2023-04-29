iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.62

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.62 and last traded at $50.61, with a volume of 86117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.58.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,274,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,682 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,741,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,149,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,109 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,449,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,898,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,721 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

