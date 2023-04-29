MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Lowered to $570.00 at UBS Group

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $567.22.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $482.45 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $532.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.15.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.60%.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,566,000 after purchasing an additional 176,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,296,000 after acquiring an additional 890,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MSCI by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 467,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in MSCI by 7.7% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,172,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

