Piper Sandler Trims Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Target Price to $10.00

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of MCW stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $14.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.74 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,269,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533,182 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth approximately $56,988,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 3,784,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,011 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,664 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,675,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,592 shares in the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

