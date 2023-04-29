BMO Capital Markets Boosts Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $19.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LTH. Mizuho lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.87. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. MSD Capital L P acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $139,873,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,935,000 after acquiring an additional 254,551 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,320,000 after acquiring an additional 31,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Life Time Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,839,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,680,000 after acquiring an additional 253,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Life Time Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 43,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.