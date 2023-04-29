Brokers Set Expectations for SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for SoFi Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.23 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 31.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares in the company, valued at $33,092,128.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

