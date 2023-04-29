P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Major Shareholder Buys $5,592,161.60 in Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago purchased 4,739,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,592,161.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,740,954 shares in the company, valued at $123,594,325.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PIII opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIII. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.