Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 264,730 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $10,973,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,664.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE TMHC opened at $43.09 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.3% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

