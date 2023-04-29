WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,260 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,240 ($15.49) to GBX 1,260 ($15.74) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 920 ($11.49) to GBX 1,158 ($14.46) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,250 ($15.61) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,153.67 ($14.41).

WPP Stock Up 1.2 %

WPP stock opened at GBX 927.20 ($11.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,506.84, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 968.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 897.49. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 713 ($8.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,082 ($13.51).

WPP Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at WPP

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 24.40 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 2.4%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,393.44%.

In related news, insider Mark Read sold 154,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.65), for a total value of £1,443,957.45 ($1,803,368.86). 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

