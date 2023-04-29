Softcat (LON:SCT) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.73) target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Friday, April 14th.
Softcat Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of LON SCT opened at GBX 1,337 ($16.70) on Friday. Softcat has a 1-year low of GBX 1,059 ($13.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,480 ($18.48). The company has a market cap of £2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2,475.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,233.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,224.10.
Softcat Cuts Dividend
Softcat Company Profile
Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
Featured Stories
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.