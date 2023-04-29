Softcat (LON:SCT) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.73) target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Softcat Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON SCT opened at GBX 1,337 ($16.70) on Friday. Softcat has a 1-year low of GBX 1,059 ($13.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,480 ($18.48). The company has a market cap of £2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2,475.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,233.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,224.10.

Softcat Cuts Dividend

Softcat Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,629.63%.

(Get Rating)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Featured Stories

