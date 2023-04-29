SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

SDX Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SDX opened at GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Friday. SDX Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 13 ($0.16). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The firm has a market cap of £11.05 million, a PE ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 0.96.

About SDX Energy

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

