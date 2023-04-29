On Chau Sells 78,810,506 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Stock

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) major shareholder On Chau sold 78,810,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $624,967,312.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,860,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Chau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, On Chau sold 300,000 shares of Playtika stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $3,519,000.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, On Chau sold 200,000 shares of Playtika stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $2,188,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, On Chau sold 500,000 shares of Playtika stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $5,245,000.00.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 101.86% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 4,125.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

