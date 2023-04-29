United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,808,080.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $1,808,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,381.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UTHR opened at $230.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $174.36 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.75.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. Argus lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

