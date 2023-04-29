Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 20,850 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $2,077,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,428,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Wednesday, April 12th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,108,977.50.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00.

Etsy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,186,000 after purchasing an additional 83,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,363,000 after buying an additional 277,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,756,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.