Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Raised to GBX 5,250

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,110 ($63.82) to GBX 5,250 ($65.57) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($63.69) to GBX 5,000 ($62.45) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($93.67) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($72.44) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,840 ($72.94) to GBX 5,800 ($72.44) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,134.62 ($76.62).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,049 ($63.06) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,511.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,569.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. The company has a market capitalization of £63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 819.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($55.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,406 ($80.00).

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a GBX 185.35 ($2.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 6,607.14%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Kaisa Hietala acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,313 ($66.35) per share, for a total transaction of £26,565 ($33,177.22). In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($73.96), for a total value of £128,329.74 ($160,271.94). Also, insider Kaisa Hietala bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,313 ($66.35) per share, for a total transaction of £26,565 ($33,177.22). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,410 shares of company stock worth $7,455,580. 14.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

