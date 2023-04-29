London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a £100 ($124.89) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSEG. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($119.27) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($131.14) to £102 ($127.39) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.64) to GBX 9,900 ($123.64) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,558.33 ($119.37).

Shares of LSEG opened at GBX 8,346 ($104.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,919.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,725.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,621.76. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,710 ($83.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,612 ($107.56).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 75.30 ($0.94) dividend. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,588.65%.

In other news, insider Martin Brand acquired 14,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,885 ($98.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,128,580.05 ($1,409,491.76). In related news, insider Martin Brand purchased 14,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,885 ($98.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,128,580.05 ($1,409,491.76). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,505 ($93.73), for a total transaction of £340,651.95 ($425,442.68). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 79,938 shares of company stock worth $632,953,627 and sold 55,218 shares worth $433,755,290. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

