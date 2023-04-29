Lancashire (LON:LRE) Given New GBX 780 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 770 ($9.62) to GBX 780 ($9.74) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.87) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.37) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 785 ($9.80) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.37) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 689.29 ($8.61).

Lancashire Price Performance

LRE stock opened at GBX 612.50 ($7.65) on Friday. Lancashire has a 12 month low of GBX 362.60 ($4.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 670 ($8.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 568.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 584.06. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -61,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Lancashire Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. Lancashire’s payout ratio is currently -120,000.00%.

In other Lancashire news, insider Irene McDermott Brown purchased 5,054 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £29,970.22 ($37,430.02). In related news, insider Alex Maloney sold 89,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.49), for a total transaction of £534,630 ($667,703.26). Also, insider Irene McDermott Brown acquired 5,054 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £29,970.22 ($37,430.02). Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

