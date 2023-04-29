Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Stock Performance

FAR stock opened at GBX 10 ($0.12) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.97 million, a PE ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.03. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 9 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 24.38 ($0.30).

About Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

