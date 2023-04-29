West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Piper Sandler

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised West Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

WTBA opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.85. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.58.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 28.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Institutional Trading of West Bancorporation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 938.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 82.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 253.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in West Bancorporation by 68.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

