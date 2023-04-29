Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VC. StockNews.com cut shares of Visteon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Visteon Price Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $140.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.45. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.78. Visteon has a 1 year low of $94.29 and a 1 year high of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.30 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visteon

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading

