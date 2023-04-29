United Bankshares’ (UBSI) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at 3M

3M reissued their maintains rating on shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UBSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

United Bankshares Price Performance

UBSI stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.03.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

